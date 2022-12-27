Head-To-Head Comparison: Inspirato (ISPO) versus Its Competitors

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Inspirato
|-8.22%
|N/A
|-5.42%
|Inspirato Competitors
|11.67%
|-68.30%
|2.53%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Inspirato and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Inspirato
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Inspirato Competitors
|113
|593
|890
|18
|2.50
Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Inspirato and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Inspirato
|$234.75 million
|-$4.88 million
|-0.15
|Inspirato Competitors
|$1.72 billion
|$88.36 million
|23.16
Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
