Head-To-Head Comparison: Inspirato (ISPO) versus Its Competitors

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inspirato and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 890 18 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 320.35%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.63%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

65.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.15 Inspirato Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 23.16

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

