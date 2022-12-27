Critical Comparison: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54% Galaxy Gaming -5.31% -1.83% -3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Super League Gaming and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Gaming and Galaxy Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.12 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.17 Galaxy Gaming $19.98 million 2.89 $2.11 million ($0.05) -47.60

Galaxy Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Super League Gaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

