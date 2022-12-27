Head-To-Head Review: Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) versus Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Rating) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vectura Group and Pulmatrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pulmatrix has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Pulmatrix -387.03% -46.03% -35.70%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Vectura Group and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vectura Group and Pulmatrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Pulmatrix $5.17 million 2.46 -$20.17 million N/A N/A

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmatrix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pulmatrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Pulmatrix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal drug for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma, and in patients with cystic fibrosis; PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for patients with stable moderate-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine for the treatment of acute migraine. The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates; a development and commercialization agreement with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole; and a collaboration and license agreement with Sensory Cloud, Inc. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

