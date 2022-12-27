HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,048,175 shares of company stock valued at $244,051,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

