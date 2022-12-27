Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $48.00

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

HRL stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

