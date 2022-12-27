Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,048.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CABGY opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.