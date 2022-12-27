Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) vs. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Financial Analysis

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Immunocore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.97) -2.88 Immunocore $35.80 million 71.00 -$180.86 million ($1.72) -33.60

Century Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Immunocore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Therapeutics and Immunocore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Immunocore 0 0 9 0 3.00

Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 346.80%. Immunocore has a consensus target price of $78.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A -34.65% -25.09% Immunocore -59.17% -29.53% -17.65%

Risk & Volatility

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunocore beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

