Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

