Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) vs. Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paysafe and Iota Communications.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 2 3 2 0 2.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Paysafe currently has a consensus price target of $42.86, indicating a potential upside of 234.30%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Iota Communications.

This table compares Paysafe and Iota Communications' revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.49 billion 0.52 -$110.95 million N/A N/A Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iota Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and Iota Communications' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -115.31% 12.77% 2.91% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paysafe beats Iota Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Iota Communications

(Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

