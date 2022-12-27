Reviewing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Loncor Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Loncor Gold has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 230.87%. Given Loncor Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Loncor Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 0.94 -$88.56 million ($1.18) -0.44 Loncor Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -8.56

Loncor Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -205.63% -192.29% -38.02% Loncor Gold N/A -10.37% -10.02%

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

