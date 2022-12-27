Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.
Several research firms recently commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.