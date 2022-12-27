Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

