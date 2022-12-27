Analysts Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT at $4.60

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Price Performance

About JOANN

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.75. JOANN has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.