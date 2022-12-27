Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $29.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.