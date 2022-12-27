Analyzing Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Security Federal pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security Federal and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 18.25% 9.70% 0.67% Truxton 36.75% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and Truxton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $49.75 million 1.69 $12.77 million $2.76 9.35 Truxton $39.19 million 4.72 $14.54 million $5.74 11.15

Truxton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Truxton beats Security Federal on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

(Get Rating)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. The company operates 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About Truxton

(Get Rating)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.