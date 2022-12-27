CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $333.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.43.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CACI International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 56.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CACI International by 25.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in CACI International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI stock opened at $299.28 on Thursday. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $319.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

