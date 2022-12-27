Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$1.86

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.69. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25. The company has a market cap of C$451.20 million and a PE ratio of -33.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

