National Bank Financial Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 368.33. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

