National Bank Financial Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million.
Superior Plus Stock Performance
Shares of SPB opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 368.33. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.70.
Superior Plus Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
Further Reading
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.