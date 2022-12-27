Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLFF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $1.77 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.