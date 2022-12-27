Innovid (CTV) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Innovid to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -18.93% -6.01% -4.81% Innovid Competitors -58.09% -79.77% -9.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovid and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million -$11.47 million -2.46 Innovid Competitors $1.83 billion $285.61 million -7.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innovid’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

52.4% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovid and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 1 0 3 0 2.50 Innovid Competitors 1802 12041 25362 567 2.62

Innovid presently has a consensus price target of $4.94, suggesting a potential upside of 182.29%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.29%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovid beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

