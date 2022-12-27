Comparing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $7.39 million 4.51 $2.17 million N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $718.10 million 0.33 $67.23 million $1.77 2.95

Profitability

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

This table compares United Maritime and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 9.81% 28.20% 12.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Maritime and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats United Maritime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 16, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 25 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.