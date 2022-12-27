Comparing First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and National Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $5.31 billion 4.04 $1.48 billion $8.39 14.23 National Bank of Canada $10.82 billion 2.11 $2.63 billion $7.48 9.05

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. National Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Republic Bank and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 7 8 1 2.53 National Bank of Canada 0 1 4 0 2.80

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus target price of $144.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.02%. National Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.39%. Given National Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Republic Bank pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 27.06% 13.15% 0.87% National Bank of Canada 24.45% 18.92% 0.90%

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats National Bank of Canada on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, personal and business loans, single family construction loans, and other loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management, trust and custody, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking services; refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2021, it offered its services through 82 licensed deposit taking offices primarily in the San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. It also has 12 additional offices that offer lending, wealth management, or trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services comprise credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment comprises investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions. The Financial Markets segment offers corporate banking, advisory, and capital markets services; and project financing, debt, and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance products; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and investment solutions, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and monetization. It provides its services through a network of 384 branches and 927 banking machines. National Bank of Canada was founded in 1859 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

