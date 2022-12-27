Brokerages Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target at $90.57

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prosus from €83.50 ($88.83) to €87.40 ($92.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Prosus from €75.00 ($79.79) to €72.00 ($76.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prosus from €99.00 ($105.32) to €94.00 ($100.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prosus from €93.00 ($98.94) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of PROSY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. Prosus has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

