Head-To-Head Contrast: HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) versus MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HCW Biologics and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

HCW Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.57%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 103.33%. Given HCW Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HCW Biologics is more favorable than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.8% of HCW Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HCW Biologics and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics N/A -27.12% -25.26% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A 19.69% 7.17%

Risk & Volatility

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCW Biologics and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $4.10 million 17.24 -$12.86 million N/A N/A MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$4.54 million N/A N/A

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HCW Biologics.

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats HCW Biologics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

