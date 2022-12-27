CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. China Renaissance lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC raised CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Thursday. CIFI Holdings has a 12 month low of 0.33 and a 12 month high of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.