Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$16.80

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$15.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

