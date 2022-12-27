Analysts Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price at $5.19

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

About Sientra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

