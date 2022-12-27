Analysts Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price at $5.19

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.
SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Sientra Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
