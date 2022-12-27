Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

UZAPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 168 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $172.30 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.75.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

