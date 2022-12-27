Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.
MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MKL stock opened at $1,307.64 on Thursday. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,252.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 0.77.
Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
