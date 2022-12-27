Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markel Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 41.1% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,317,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock opened at $1,307.64 on Thursday. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,252.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.