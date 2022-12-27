Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.90% 22.08% 5.47% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

15.7% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and FFBW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.62 $58.73 million $3.45 7.25 FFBW $12.28 million 5.28 $1.56 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats FFBW on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About FFBW

(Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee County. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.