Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Critical Survey

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million 0.16 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.44 Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 620.34 -$35.01 million ($1.53) -1.05

Analyst Recommendations

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akumin and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akumin presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 14.38%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Akumin.

Risk & Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68% Sera Prognostics -20,490.83% -38.32% -35.85%

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Akumin on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

