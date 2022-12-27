Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $5.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after buying an additional 9,926,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after buying an additional 749,328 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

