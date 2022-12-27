Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $44.60

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.33 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

