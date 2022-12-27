onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $74.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ON stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

