Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $76.70

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

