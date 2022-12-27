Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $70.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

