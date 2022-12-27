Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $70.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.64.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Xcel Energy Price Performance
Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
