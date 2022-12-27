Analysts Set Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target at $2.22

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Volta by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Volta by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Volta by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Price Performance

VLTA stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Volta has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Volta had a negative net margin of 496.15% and a negative return on equity of 110.38%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Volta will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volta

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

