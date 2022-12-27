Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
