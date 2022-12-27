Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

