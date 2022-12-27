Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
