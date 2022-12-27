Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 115.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 83.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

