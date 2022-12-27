NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.93. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

