Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $32.00.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.