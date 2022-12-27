Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

