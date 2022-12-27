RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 0.4 %
RDHL stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.97. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.