RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 0.4 %

RDHL stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.97. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $324,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.