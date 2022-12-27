StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

