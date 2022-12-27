vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.22. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.