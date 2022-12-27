Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.89) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.67) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.72) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.46) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.14) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.59).

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,647.50 ($44.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,685.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,709.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,605.36. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.60).

Insider Activity

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($43.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,966.40). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

