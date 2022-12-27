FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.18.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

