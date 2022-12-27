Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($61.49) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th.

BOSS opened at €53.60 ($57.02) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €59.12 ($62.89). The company has a fifty day moving average of €50.32 and a 200-day moving average of €52.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

