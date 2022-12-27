Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

ENI Trading Up 1.3 %

ENI opened at €13.37 ($14.22) on Monday. ENI has a 52 week low of €10.45 ($11.11) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.84.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

