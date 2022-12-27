Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) vs. IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Head to Head Contrast

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get IperionX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

IperionX currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.73%. Given IperionX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IperionX is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 1.29% 0.37% 0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$21.52 million N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium $270,000.00 130.96 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

Summary

Western Uranium & Vanadium beats IperionX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

(Get Rating)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

(Get Rating)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.