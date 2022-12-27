iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) vs. Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Critical Review

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iveda Solutions and iSign Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.91, meaning that its share price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and iSign Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 3.86 -$3.00 million N/A N/A iSign Solutions $1.01 million 1.71 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

iSign Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and iSign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -122.28% -139.99% -57.78% iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats iSign Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About iSign Solutions

(Get Rating)

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.